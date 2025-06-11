Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $153.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.82.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Raymond James

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,942,000 after acquiring an additional 347,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after purchasing an additional 488,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.21. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.