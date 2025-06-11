RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Price Performance

RMAX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.17. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,579.72. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RE/MAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

