Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.