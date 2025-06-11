Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $7.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price objective on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Repay from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Repay stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Repay has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 163,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $684,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,772.20. This trade represents a 181.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias purchased 174,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $723,776.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 249,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,026.60. The trade was a 232.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 120,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

