Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CSGS FY2026 Earnings

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $271.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.10 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSGS. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 21.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

