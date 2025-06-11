Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRNX FY2026 Earnings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will earn ($4.87) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRNX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,015 shares of company stock valued at $923,913 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

