Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EVE FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2025

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXFree Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of EVE in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EVE has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EVE by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EVE by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 42,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 75,542 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

