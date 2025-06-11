Research Analysts Set Expectations for ASND FY2026 Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ASND opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.28. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 37,593 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

