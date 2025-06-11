Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $919.34 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,174,415 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $919,341,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,228,000. Orion Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 105,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 35,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total value of $460,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,647,150.58. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.57.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $470.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.97 and a 200-day moving average of $417.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $473.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

