Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,088 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANF. Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BancFirst to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BANF stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.79. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $132.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,720. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst



BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

