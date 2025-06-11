Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

