Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

