Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 805.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

