Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valaris were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Valaris by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of VAL stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.87 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

