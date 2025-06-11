Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PJT Partners were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 18,294.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,593 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,615.63. This represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,082 in the last ninety days. 11.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PJT opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $190.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

