Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,931,000 after buying an additional 6,383,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after buying an additional 3,101,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,609,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,247,000 after buying an additional 3,046,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,520,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,080,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.21. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

