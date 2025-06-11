Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,194,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. The trade was a 13.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Karp acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.8%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

