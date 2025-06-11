Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.75%.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $973,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,131,721 shares in the company, valued at $201,090,861.07. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,500 shares of company stock worth $12,712,319 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

