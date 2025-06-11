Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.86 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GMS were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,612 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in GMS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 596,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,596,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GMS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

GMS Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

