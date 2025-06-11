Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,691,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,937,000 after buying an additional 243,531 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,503,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,432,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

