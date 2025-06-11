Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.4%

INDB opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

