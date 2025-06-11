Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 8,368.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 210.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

