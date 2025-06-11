Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.67.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.