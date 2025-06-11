Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Popular were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Popular by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Popular by 589.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.