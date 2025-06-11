Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.50%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

