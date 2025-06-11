Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.