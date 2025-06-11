Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 424,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 237,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.37%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

