Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $54,309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 548,599 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

