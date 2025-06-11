Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,863 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NMI were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NMI by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 786.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NMI Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NMI stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $731,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,424.28. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $4,210,337. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

