Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,067 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simmons First National were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 813.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

