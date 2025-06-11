Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,039 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,039 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

