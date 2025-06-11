Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,250 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ashland were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ashland by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.