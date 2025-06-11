Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,710 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IAC were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its position in IAC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 4,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 922.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

