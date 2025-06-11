Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,411 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.