Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of XRAY opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

