Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Elastic were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Elastic
In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $495,560.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,236.35. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,774. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Price Performance
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.
View Our Latest Analysis on ESTC
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.