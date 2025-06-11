Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.23. 285,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 468,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Rio2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Rio2 Stock Performance

Rio2 Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

