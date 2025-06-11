Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $253,786.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,572.16. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,232,636 shares of company stock valued at $111,898,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

