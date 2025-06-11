Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 1,025.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 262,292 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 978,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 2.2%

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Profile

(Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.