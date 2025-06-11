Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 661 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

