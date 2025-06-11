Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

BA stock opened at $215.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.81. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

