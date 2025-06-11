Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 34,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 27,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

