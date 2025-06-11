Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,880,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,933,000 after buying an additional 529,631 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,283,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,651,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,619,000 after buying an additional 981,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,468,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

