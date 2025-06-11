Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4,694.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ryanair by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

