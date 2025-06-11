Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

SGMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jones Trading upped their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $5.94 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

