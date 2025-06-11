SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SAP were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after buying an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after buying an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $163,630,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP Trading Down 0.3%

SAP stock opened at $304.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $373.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $186.40 and a 12 month high of $311.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.