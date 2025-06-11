Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

AAPL stock opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

