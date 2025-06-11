Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

