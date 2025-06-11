Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

NASDAQ STX opened at $127.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,167,061.19. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,681.56. This trade represents a 41.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,192 shares of company stock valued at $46,303,128. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 591.8% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

