Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

ST stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.